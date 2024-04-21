April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for drunkenly shouting

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs5
File photo

A 53-year-old woman from Protaras was arrested on Saturday night after having been drunkenly shouting during the evening.

The woman had “caused concern” to neighbours and passing pedestrians on her street, and was arrested for beaching the peace and public intoxication.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Obsolete swimming pool laws poised to change

Jonathan Shkurko

Paphos man arrested for being drunk and disorderly

Staff Reporter

Child arrested for threatening tourists with knife

Staff Reporter

Paphos man arrested for racism and threats

Staff Reporter

Concerns raised over Cyprus’ porn industry

Tom Cleaver

Community spirit in action: Cleaning the landscape with City Friends Limassol

Marko Ljubicic
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign