April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CM VideosCyprus

African migrants protest in Nicosia (video)

By Theo Panayides01
mig video

Around 700 people – mostly African migrants and asylum seekers, along with some Cypriots and migrants from other countries – protested in the streets of Nicosia, calling for an end to oppressive measures with the slogan: “Let migrants breathe!”.

Read also: Nicosia protest demands end to second-class status for migrants

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
bio in paper
Theo Panayides is a journalist and filmmaker. His Cyprus Mail profiles have been collected in a book, 'The Lives of Others'.

Related Posts

Burglary suspect remanded in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Teen critical after motorcycle accident

Staff Reporter

Swimmer airlifted after getting injured in Paphos

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides: We cannot accept any more Syrian refugees

Tom Cleaver

Phone thief claims to be ‘Turkish hacker group’ agent

Tom Cleaver

Kombos in Luxembourg to meet EU and Gulf counterparts

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign