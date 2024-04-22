April 22, 2024

Archbishop: I have spoken to police about monastery scandal

By Andria Kades03
george
Archbishop Georgios

Archbishop Georgios said on Monday he did not know when investigations on the Osiou Avakoum monastery scandal would reap any results, but all efforts were geared towards unravelling the case.

Speaking to a pool of journalists during a press conference for a marathon run for missing persons, the archbishop confirmed police have paid him a visit and asked him about the matter.

He did not delve into any details.

“When the investigation will come to an end, I do not know.” However, the investigating committee is working hard and witnesses continue to be called in, the archbishop stressed.

“My instructions were clear, and they are the instructions of the Holy Synod. To investigate the case fully and any other wrongdoing linked to the Church of Cyprus.”

The scandal came to the fore last month, when two monks were found to have over €800,000 in cash stashed away at the Osiou Avakoum monastery where they were posted.

Archimandrite Nektarios has since denied any wrongdoing and ardently denied engaging in sexual activity with another monk.

The money was first taken from the monastery to the Tamassos Bishopric under police watch. About a week later, police confirmed it had then taken the cash for investigations.

Last week, lawyers for Archimandrite Nektarios called for the cash to be returned back to the monk, saying it belonged to some of his close friends and relatives.

A six-member church investigation committee has been set up over the allegations which said it is working at a ‘feverish pace’.

Police are also carrying out their own investigation exploring accusations of money laundering, sexual harassment and abuse at the monastery.

The monks deny all charges.

