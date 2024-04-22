April 22, 2024

CBC confirms May bank holidays

By Kyriacos Nicolaou04
A woman holds a 20 and 50 euro bank notes in front of an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Bern January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel/File Photo - - - - euro note money cash ecb banking banking commerce business loans loan bank lending atm economy
A woman holds a 20 and 50 euro bank notes in front of an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Bern January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel/File Photo

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has released a statement notifying the public of scheduled closures for all banks on several upcoming dates.

The closures are as follows:

  • Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Labour Day
  • Friday, May 3, 2024: Good Friday
  • Monday, May 6, 2024: Easter Monday
  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Easter Tuesday

These closures will affect all banking operations across Cyprus.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly and ensure any necessary transactions are completed before the designated closure dates.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

