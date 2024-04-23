April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
bbf: value-for-money homes for less than €320K

By CM Guest Columnist
bbf: is a recognised leader in residential and commercial development, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia and Athens.

The name bbf: stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in bbf: properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

bbf: boasts over 15 years of expertise and over 145 developments to date – from exquisite residences to cutting-edge office spaces – in Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Canada. Its diverse portfolio includes iconic projects like bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic Berengaria Hotel.

polemidia lakeview web

Project name: bbf: lake view

How much: from €259,000

What you get: Smart 1-3 bedroom apartments in a total of four blocks under construction in Polemidia, Limassol, just 2,000m from the sea. The 57 units are Class A+ energy efficient with sea and city panoramas.

Facilities in the gated compound include indoor gym and pool, and and residential rooftop terraces.

There is also provision for underfloor heating.

Discover more now on our project website.

zakaki ace web

Project name: bbf: ace

How much: from €320,000

What you get: Under construction apartments ranging from studios to 3-bedroom in Zakaki, Limassol.

The development is close to the City of Dreams, three hospitals and within easy driving distance of four private English schools in addition to easy access to the highway.

Amenities include pool, gym and sauna.

Discover more now on our project website.

flow view 01 office total web

Project name: bbf: flow

How much: from €290,000

What you get: An innovative mixed-use development located in the Ayios Nicolaos area of Limassol, comprises four five-floor apartment buildings and one seven-floor building with offices on the upper floors and shops on the ground floor.

Among its many amenities, the development boasts a communal swimming pool, private green areas and a playground.

This project is designed to become the ultimate destination for living and working, seamlessly merging both aspects.

Discover more now on our project website.

zakaki fremont web

Project name: bbf: fremont

How much: from €242,000

What you get: Under construction in Zakaki, these apartments offer smart signature finishes. Next to the City of Dreams and only 850m to the sea, the 1-3 bedroom apartments will be completed in 2026.

The gated facility includes a pool, gym and sauna; and is only two minutes away the most anticipated golf resort in Cyprus.

It is a five-minute drive to LImassol’s old town and adjacent to Limassol’s biggest shopping and leisure mall.

Discover more now on our project website.

palodia haven web

Project name: bbf: haven

How much: from €290,000

What you get: planned apartments, villas and town houses in Palodia, Limassol with delivery in 2027.

The project is close to schools, nature and breezy mountains, with a total of 36 units.

There will be a pool, gym, sauna and café on site with all properties designed by a leading London architect.

There is provision for underfloor heating with spacious and convenient floor plans.

Discover more now on our project website.

nicosia cape town day view web

Project name: bbf: cape town

How much: from €146,800

What you get: Apartments in a residential development in  Strovolos, Nicosia, with delivery this year. A total of 34 units, ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartments over five floors, and will include green and communal areas, offering a relaxed atmosphere for residents to enjoy.

Discover more now on our project website.

