April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Pochettino frustrated by Chelsea’s inconsistency after thrashing

By Reuters News Service00
premier league arsenal v chelsea
The Blues were hammered 5-0 by Arsenal

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was left frustrated by his team’s inconsistency after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, which came just days after they pushed Manchester City hard in a tight FA Cup semi-final loss.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring at the Emirates before Ben White and former Chelsea player Kai Havertz both scored twice in the second half to seal the north London club’s biggest-ever win in the fixture.

The defeat came after Chelsea had gone eight matches unbeaten in the league, and dealt a blow to their hopes of claiming a European place next season.

“When we have bad days, we are so bad. When we are good, we are capable of everything,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We cannot blame the players, I’m not going to blame the players. We cannot blame young guys who came here and after suffering some circumstances, come here to fight against a team preparing to win the Premier League.

“It is true we are disappointed with our performance, but I am not going to say something which is unfair to describe our team, our players, our squad.”

Chelsea next face a trip to fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday, before hosting fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on May 2.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

US Justice Department to pay survivors of Nassar abuse $138m

Reuters News Service

Sinner not heaping pressure on himself with top ranking in sight

Reuters News Service

Klopp counts on cool heads to win Merseyside derby

Reuters News Service

Arsenal hammer Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

Reuters News Service

Greek police arrest members of criminal group linked with sports violence

Reuters News Service

Reaction to FA Cup semi win a disgrace, says Ten Hag

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign