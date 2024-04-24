April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar’s new palace a ‘symbol of strength of north’s democracy’

By Tom Cleaver00
Tatar, Ersin Tatar, north
Tatar took a tour of the complex

The new official residence being constructed for Ersin Tatar is a “symbol of the strength of the TRNC’s democracy”, Turkish Ambassador in Nicosia Metin Feyzioglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a tour of the under-construction complex, located in Ayios Dhometios, he said Turkish Cypriots will “be much more closely linked” with their leader once the building is complete.

The complex is located across 400,000 square metres of land, and as well as an official residence for Turkish Cypriot leaders will also include a new building for the north’s ‘parliament’, which is currently located in the former Dianellos cigarette factory in northern Nicosia’s Koskluciftlik neighbourhood.

Ersin Tatar himself also took a tour of the complex, saying that the project will send “a great message to the world un terms of the Turkish Cypriots’ will, independence, and ability to govern themselves.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Fire in Limassol forest

Andria Kades

Restaurant review: Kiku Asian, Paralimni

Andreas Nichola

Easter stipend increased by €60

Andria Kades

Hellenic Bank reportedly close to insurance company acquisition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Project to align higher education with job market — 13,000 businesses to take part

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The ticking time bomb to poor health

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign