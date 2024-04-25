April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Anastasiades seeks €2m in damages from ‘defamatory’ journalist

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Like his predecessor, Demetris Christofias, Nicos Anastasiades often boasted in public that Cyprus defended Russia’s interests in the EU
Ex-president Nicos Anastasiades

Lawyers representing former President Nicos Anastasiadis have filed a €2,000,000 lawsuit against journalist and writer Makarios Drousiotis at the Nicosia district court accusing him of making “malicious, false, and defamatory claims” in his book “Mafia State” and “The Gang”.

Included in the suit is an article published on September 5, 2013.

A statement released on Thursday said that the lawsuit was filed by lawyers Giorgos Triantafyllidis and Theodoros Economou on behalf of the former president.

According to the statement, the lawsuit seeks “exemplary damages for defamation, in excess of €2,000,000, as well as a court order prohibiting Drousiotis from rewriting and republishing the controversial passages contained in his books and article.”

The statement adds that Anastasiades “also seeks any other remedy that the court may deem just”.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Local elections: ex-shipping minister stands for Limassol district governor

Tom Cleaver

Disy in front for European elections – poll

Gina Agapiou

Famagusta district local election candidacies announced

Tom Cleaver

Local elections: Nicosia candidates register for massive revamp (Update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Hellenic Bank confirms talks to acquire CNP Cyprus for €182 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of Cyprus issues €300 million green bond — 120 institutional investors express interest

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign