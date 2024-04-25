April 25, 2024

Cyprus research centre spearheads medical diagnostics project

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The Cyprus Research and Innovation Centre (CyRIC) recently announced that a groundbreaking lab-on-chip platform, named MultiLab, has been developed to meet the growing demand for small, versatile sensors that can provide various types of chemical and biochemical information.

These sensors are crucial for applications like medical diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

Traditional methods used in laboratories, such as chromatography and microscopy, are effective but can be slow and require specialised personnel.

The MultiLab project aims to address these limitations by creating easy-to-use sensors that can be used quickly and by anyone.

Coordinated by CyRIC, the MultiLab project is part of the EU’s Horizon Europe Programme. Launched on January 1st, 2024, the project will run for four years.

Funded by the European Union, the MultiLab project involves collaboration with several partners, including research institutions and companies from Cyprus, Greece, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Ireland, and Switzerland.

The key innovation of MultiLab is a modular sensor chip that can detect biological, chemical, and molecular targets simultaneously.

This chip is designed to be manufactured on a large scale, making it accessible and cost-effective.

The project also focuses on improving sensor performance and reliability through innovative methods of surface modification and microfluidic system design.

Two important applications of the MultiLab platform include early warning systems for harmful algae blooms and improved diagnosis of fevers without an apparent cause.

These applications demonstrate the versatility and potential impact of MultiLab in various fields.

 

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

