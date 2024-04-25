April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tepak students protest course relocation

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Tepak students protested outside the rector's building

Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) students staged a protest on Thursday demanding the cancellation of a decision by the rectorate to relocate certain courses of the university’s school of tourism and hospitality from Limassol to Paphos.

The issue was also raised at a House education committee meeting on Wednesday.

Affected students protested outside the rector’s building, holding placards reading “Tepak against its students” and generally expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Speaking to the media, the general message was that the relocation will impact the logistics for several students at the school of tourism and hospitality.

More specifically, a large number of students who chose to study at Tepak have already rented apartments and houses in the city and, therefore, cannot afford to move to Paphos.

Some students are also working in Limassol and a potential move to Paphos would be detrimental to their work.

According to reports, the Tepak rectorate is expected to reconvene to review the matter and make any necessary amendments.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

