A minute with George Trousas Professional Guitarist, Teacher

Where do you live?

I live in Limassol with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

For breakfast, I always like to have a black freddo espresso.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me would be to wake up, have my coffee, then go to the music school where I teach to spend time teaching my students and then to perform live at the places I work at. After we finish the live performance, I like to go have a coffee and chill with my colleagues.

Best book ever read?

The best book that I have ever read was a book written by George Fakanas. It was about the modern theory of music. I liked it because it helped me to have a better understanding of music and it also helped me evolve in the way that I was playing.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is when I bought my first electric guitar. It was something very important for me because I used to go to the store every day and look at that specific guitar. I really wanted to have it and I would save up all of my pocket money until I could be able to buy it. After I managed to get the guitar I would play it every single day.

What is always in your fridge?

In my fridge there is always something that is rotten. Always! I always forget about them until they expire.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Usually I like to listen to the songs that I play live. Seasonal hits usually.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal would be the elephant because just like the elephant, I never forget anything. Faces, situations, conversations I don’t forget anything.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of finishing my studies in Music Performance and classic guitar at Ionian University in Greece.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

My favourite thing that stayed with me from a movie was the theme songs in the Pirates of The Caribbean. In music terms it was the most magnificent thing I’ve ever heard.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to meet Paco De Lucia, he is a legend in flamenco guitar. There are no words for this man. Who wouldn’t want to meet someone as special and intelligent as him?

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would like to travel to the future and see how music would evolve throughout the years and get some hints and tips from that.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is to not be able to achieve the goals and dreams I have set for myself.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Stop smoking and to study more.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

One thing that would stop me from dating a girl would be her character; I dislike people who don’t have manners.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I think I would go have a couple of drinks with my best friends.