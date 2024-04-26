April 26, 2024

Smart City Project advances glass recycling with Green Dot

By Staff Reporter
As part of the Nicosia Smart City Project, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on Friday between the municipality and the non-profit organisation Green Dot on smart glass recycling.

The memorandum was signed by the municipal secretary, Myria Pilakouta, and the president of Green Do,t Vassilis Petrides.

The aim is to create “a network of smart glass recycling bins” inside and outside the old city walls in the capital.

It is designed to optimise collection by offering information to the public to help them recycle more efficiently.

Smart sensors are being installed into the glass recycling bins and underground waste bins to monitor capacity in real-time. In other words, the bin will notify people when it’s full.

A ‘Smart Waste App’ has been created that will allow the public to find the nearest glass recycling bin and underground bins, providing information on capacity to individuals on their mobile phones.

The public will also be able, through the app, to report any problems such as if a bin is damaged. The app is already available for Android or iOS.

The Smart Nicosia project is being implemented within the framework of the Cohesion Policy Programme Thalia 2021-2027 with co-financing from the EU.

staff reporter

