April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: 30 degrees and a lot of dust

By Staff Reporter04
file photo

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 30 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts on Friday, as summer draws ever closer.

Elsewhere, on the west and north coasts, temperatures will rise to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, while the mountains will see highs of 21 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, increased concentrations of dust will be present in the atmosphere, with moderate to high winds, up to five on the Beaufort scale, at times.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase, while temperatures will drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Cloud cover will persist over the weekend and through Monday, while temperatures will continue to rise, though isolated light rain is possible in the mountains.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Ormidia fishing shelter upgraded, government pledges support

Gina Agapiou

National Betting Authority warns against illegal online betting

Elias Hazou

Parliament passes law for prepaid mobile user identification

Elias Hazou

House extends funding for Okypy deficits

Elias Hazou

Kyrenia district elections ‘a symbol of struggle’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign