April 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFashionLife & Style

Staples that should be in every wardrobe

By CM Guest Columnist01
fashion main
Must have for this season are bracelets in silver and gold

With the changing seasons, fashion items come and go. But some we really can’t live without says CHRISTIANA MICHAELIDOU

This column definitely applies to all! We all have those staples that are always in our closet, and purchase them again and again every year, or sometimes even have them in all the colours we can think of.

Staples are not only tops and pants though, a staple piece can be your most worn ring, necklace or bracelet, even the sneakers you never want to take off.

But there are staples we should all have in our closet.

 

fashion plain white tThe plain white tee

How can you go wrong with a plain white T-shirt or a ribbed tank top? Of course, by white I mean that you will definitely have all 10 colours it might come out in just to be on the safe side, that whatever outfit you wish to style you have the essential top to match.

 

fashion jeansThe must-have jeans

It can be a high-waisted wide-leg jean, a low-waist baggy jean, it matters only what suits your style and comfort (however, please don’t go back to skinny low-waist jeans). I find high-waist wide-leg jeans to be the absolute gem for every outfit but with the weather changing low-waist baggy jeans are screaming summer for the third year in a row. Blue and black seem to always be the stable colours but don’t limit your wardrobe – white, ecru and grey will change the set outfits you’ve been wearing while also giving you more options and the chance to have a bit more confidence to add a touch of colour to your palette.

 

fashion redAdd the red

Red is the colour of this year as it was last and I don’t see that changing any time soon, people seem to have fallen head over heals with anything red, as it is a colour that can promise you the Latina fiery aesthetic you’ve been saving through your Pinterest boards. Additions to your outfit could include a gorgeous red bag, red sneakers and red heels or especially now coming closer to the summer season, a great addition to your wardrobe would be the most beautiful cherry red bikini.

 

fashion beltBelt up

Belts are THE best accessory to have. It is a must have to own a basic slim belt as well as a chunky one. Black and brown are popular due to their classy appearance, but having a bold, brightly coloured belt will change the whole vibe of your outfit. You can always keep the basic colours for certain outfits but weekends need a statement colour. Going out in style especially during the day is number one this summer, nighttime we can keep it simple and classy, yet daytime we’re shooting for bright and daring.

 

Cuffed in style

The absolute must have for this season are bracelets in silver and gold that remind of a different era, giving the vibe of a Greek goddess. The perfect staple for the season and every season, they complement every outfit, casual or formal. A must-take-with-you on your next vacation to elevate all your outfits and turn heads everywhere you go.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Christodoulides hails Amalthea ‘mission resumed’

Tom Cleaver

Court orders new report into deaths of 35 Cypriots

Tom Cleaver

Journeying through Feng Shui: Cyprus to China and beyond

Freda Yannitsas

A festival all about women

Eleni Philippou

Eight arrests made over Lakatamia attempted murder

Tom Cleaver

Three cars destroyed by arson in Limassol

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign