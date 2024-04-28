April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

City keep pressure on Arsenal with win over Forest

By Reuters News Service00
premier league nottingham forest v manchester city
Erling Haaland has scored 21 Premier League goals this season, making him the league's top scorer

Manchester City took another step in their bid to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on target.

Pep Guardiola’s men kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners — who held on to win 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day — in the table with a game in hand.

Gvardiol got City on the scoreboard when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner kick in the 32nd minute in a nervous first half that saw Forest miss a couple of terrific chances.

Haaland made a quick impact when he entered the game as a substitute in his first action since missing two matches with a muscle injury.

The Norwegian took a pass from De Bruyne in the 71st minute and launched it into the far corner for a league-leading 21st goal of the season. He had previously been level with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs in derby

Reuters News Service

‘Lion of Limassol’ sets Guinness World Record

Jonathan Shkurko

Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

Reuters News Service

Nadal excited by prospect of partnering Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

Reuters News Service

Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy

Reuters News Service

London Cypriot football team New Salamis to fold

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign