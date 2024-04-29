April 29, 2024

Attempted murder in Lakatamia ‘an intricate matter’

By Jonathan Shkurko04
christos andreou
Police spokesperson Christos Andreou

Police are tackling the attempted murder of a 34-year-old in Lakatamia as “a difficult and highly intricate matter,” according to spokesperson Christos Andreou.

Demetris Andronicou, also known as Demetroui, was shot three times, with one shot striking the neck. Since the attempted murder, Andronicou has been in the hospital in critical condition.

Seven people were remanded for eight days in the case and another three have been released, it emerged on Sunday.

According to the testimonies given, both the planners and the physical perpetrators of the crime appear to be among the arrested individuals, Andreou said while speaking to Alpha on Monday.

According to Andreou, police investigations are now focusing on two fronts, namely on the scientific investigation, with results expected from evidence collected both at the crime scene and at various residences of the arrested individuals, and on the investigation into the links to recent criminal activities and arson incidents.

“We are currently trying to ascertain the motive behind the attempted murder, what exactly lies behind it, and why this criminal act was committed,” Andreou said.

At the same time, the weapon used in the attempted murder remains elusive, as does the motorbike utilised by the perpetrators.

A destroyed motorbike which had been reported stolen was found in Aglantzia on Saturday, with investigators now seeking to determine whether it has links to Adronicou’s case.

