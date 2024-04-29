April 29, 2024

Audit Office says proposed project endangers rare seals

By Elias Hazou00
Mediterranean monk seal.

In a report released Monday, the Audit Office calls for a new study on siting an aquaculture project, after questions were raised about the suitability of the proposed facility in the area of Moni-Vasilikos due to its possible detrimental effects on an endangered species of seal.

The dossier was compiled after complaints made by the Bird Life NGO. The proposed fishing farm would be located in the village of Pentakomo, and close to a ‘Site of Community Importance’.

Activists say development there would threaten the Mediterranean monk seal.

The call for tender for the aquaculture facility was issued in March 2024, for a contract worth €34 million. However, planning for the project dates back to 2014.

The Audit Office’s key finding is that the Department of the Environment and the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research had not produced an adequate scientific analysis regarding the potential environmental impacts of the fishing farm on sea caves used by the Mediterranean monk seal.

It calls on the departments to update their various studies, bringing them in line with latest international environmental standards.

Back in May 2023, Bird Life Cyprus said the Pentakomo coast is home to the specific seal, “one of the rarest and most threatened species in the world”.

The NFO complained that the development was set to get the final green light, based alone on a pre-screening of the proposed site.

“This simply contravenes all good practice for nature protection in the EU,” Bird Life said at the time.

The NGO proposed a Natura 2000 site for the area, for the protection of the seal.

In its report, the Audit Office recalls that on March 13 of this year the European Commission sent a reasoned opinion – a warning – to Cyprus regarding the way in which authorities here clear development projects without adequately assessing the integrity of areas designated as meriting conservation.

The European said Cyprus “systematically” grants approvals for projects characterised as a significant threat/vulnerability to protected sites.

In many cases, the European Commission noted, projects were approved solely based on screening (without conducting a proper assessment), which did not contain sufficient scientific information to demonstrate that the project is not likely to significantly affect an area of the Natura 2000 network, either alone or in combination with other plans or projects.

 

