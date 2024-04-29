April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Locations for Limassol local government nomination submissions

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
limassol district office
Limassol District Office

Nominations for presidents and members of 86 Limassol community councils are being submitted on Monday, in eleven villages and at the Limassol district administration.

Each nomination document must be signed by two registered voters, one as proposer and one as supporter, whose names are included in the electoral roll of the community. The four-hour process will start at 8.30am and end at 12.30pm., during which nominations will be able to be submitted at the community centres as follows:

Alassa, Apaisia, Korfi, Palodia, Paramytha, Spitali and Fassoula nominations ​​will be submitted to the Limassol District Office.

For the communities of Ayios Ambrosios, Agios Therapon, Vasa Koilaniou, Vouni, Lofou, Pano Kyvides and Pachna, nominations will be submitted to Ayios Ambrosios community council.

Nominations for Ayios Theodoros, Ayios Ioannis, Agridia, Agros and Kato Mylos will be submitted at the Agros community council.

For Akapnos, Arakapas, Dierona, Eptagonia, Kellaki, Klonari, Prastio Kellakiou and Sykopetra nominations will be registered at the Cultural Center of Eptagonia.

Ayios Konstantinos, Ayios Pavlos, Apsiou, Gerasa, Zoopigi, Kalo Chorio and Louvaras nominations are to be submitted at the at the Kalo Chorio primary school.

For Amiandos, Dymes, Kyperounda, Pelendri, Potamitissa and Chandria, nominations will be submitted to the offices of the Kyperounda community council, while Arsos, Dora, Kissousa, Mallia, Omodos, Potamiou and Souni– Zanatzia nominations will be accepted at the offices of the Omodos community council.

Nominations for the communities of Ayios Demetrios, Kaminaria, Lemythou, Paleomylos, Prodromos, Treis Elies and Foini will be submitted at Foini cultural centre.

Ayios Thomas, Alektora, Anogyra, Avdimou, Paramali, Pissouri, Plataniskia and Prastio Avdimos nominations are to be registered at the Paramali community council.

Koilani, Koukas, Mandria, Moniatis, Pera-Pedi, Kato Platres and Pano Platres  nominations will be submitted to the council office of Pera-Pedi.

Asgata, Vasa Kellakiou , Monagrouli, Monastery, Pareklissia, Pentakomo, Pyrgos and Sanida nominations are being registered at the Pyrgos community council.

Finally, nominations Ayios Georgios Sylikou, Ayios Mamas, Dora, Kapileio, Lania, Limnati, Monagri, Sylikou and Trimiklini will be submitted to the Trimiklini community council office.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Hot and dusty, showers expected

Staff Reporter

The future of LNG exports

Dr Charles Ellinas

Seven of 10 remanded in gangland attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Over a hundred migrants sent away from Cyprus this week

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Lion of Limassol’ sets Guinness World Record

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriot side says it is “painted” badly, despite denying chance of Cyprus talks

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign