April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEurope

UN Cyprus envoy Holguin to meet EU Council president

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo. European Council President Charles Michel speaks to members of the media. The meeting between Holguin and Michel is scheduled for 3pm local time, followed later in the afternoon by the one with Ferreira, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy for Cyprus Maria Holguin will meet President of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, in Brussels on Monday.

Holguin will return to Cyprus at the beginning of May, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last Friday.

Holguin will meet President Nikos Christodoulides again to discuss next steps regarding the Cyprus problem, Letymbiotis said.

“What we will repeat once again is our unwavering commitment to efforts to restart negotiations from where they were interrupted [in Crans Montana in 2017], as the European Union has emphasised, and our commitment to the Security Council’s resolutions and the agreed framework,” Letymbiotis said.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

