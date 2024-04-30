April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anisur Rahman’s body repatriated back to Bangladesh

By Andria Kades00
nicosia protest2
A protester holds a poster of the dead man Anisur Rahman

The body of 24-year-old Anisur Rahman was being repatriated to his native Bangladesh on Wednesday, according to the Honourary Consulate of Bangladesh, Roupen Paul Kalaydjian.

Rahman died on April 10, during a police immigration raid in his Limassol home. Under circumstances that are still being investigated, Rahman fell to his death as he tried to escape from the fifth-floor apartment.

A total of 11 people were crammed into the apartment, which was in a dangerous listed building. All of the individuals were detained but for Rahman, and a 22-year-old Bangladeshi national who was hospitalised after he too tried to escape from the window.

Rahman’s death sparked a wave of protests in Limassol and Nicosia, decrying the racism that many third-country nationals face in Cyprus.

Kalaydjian told the Cyprus Mail Rahman’s body would be repatriated to his family in Bangladesh within the day. The expenses are covered by the Bangladesh government, he specified.

A police report into the circumstances of Rahman’s death has also been handed over to the Honourary Consulate. It is consistent with the police’s version of events so far, Kalaydjian said.

Officers have maintained they followed the letter of the law in the way the raid was carried out. Police have repeatedly stressed officers received consent from the tenants before entering the apartment.

This comes at odds with testimony which has emerged from Bangladeshi nationals who witnessed the events, that claimed police broke down the door and abused them.

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides has begun an independent investigation into the circumstances behind Rahman’s death.

Lottides said her investigation will centre around whether the police followed due procedures and if any human rights were violated.

Kisa NGO has filed a complaint to the independent authority investigating police officers challenging the official narrative from the force.

Kalaydjian said they will now be waiting for the findings of the ombudswoman’s probe into Rahman’s death.

Police have yet to break their silence over the landlord who rented out the apartment – which is listed as a dangerous building.

Kalaydjian added a delegation of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut was in Cyprus between April 26-29, offering consular services for Bangladeshi nationals living in Cyprus.

The services included issuing e-passports and renewing existing passports. Most Bangladeshi nationals work in various sectors of Cyprus’ economy such as tourism and hospitality, or are students, he specified.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

An intimate look at the place of women

Sara Douedari

Cyprus’ cash reserves to aid government amid global uncertainty

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Forestry department warns against illegal tree felling

Iole Damaskinos

Minister calls for increased agriculture funding

Souzana Psara

‘Thousands of families in Cyprus need support for Easter’

Iole Damaskinos

Bicommunal event to mark May 1

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign