April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Hundreds slam racism in Limassol protest (photos, video)

By Andria Kades019
437941551 747497304229810 8524768120497935823 n
‘He jumped to save himself because he had hope’

 

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Limassol on Saturday slamming racism outside the apartment where Bangladeshi national Anis Rahman jumped to his death to escape a police raid.

Riot officers were out in full gear with the water canon Aiantas on stand by as demonstrators chanted “fury and grief. We will miss you Anis.”

Protestors slammed what they described as double standards by the state, where golden passports were given to criminals, but poor foreigners live in fear.

Rahman died on Wednesday after police raided the fifth-floor apartment he lived in.

Conflicting reports have emerged over what actually happened. Police claim they had consent before entering the flat and did not require a search warrant.

New testimony has emerged however challenging the narrative and claiming police broke down the door and began handcuffing people before moving on and breaking another bedroom door.

With the latest allegations painting a grimmer picture, protesters said Rahman’s death was nothing less than a “government murder.”

A Cypriot friend of Rahman said “Anis was the sweetest guy that ever walked through the old town.

“He used to joke that he was from Pachna village because he wanted to become a Cypriot.

“And when his friends from Bangladesh spoke English, he responded in Greek to help them learn the language.

“He jumped to save himself because he had hope. He knew his paperwork was being worked on.

“How is his mother going to get her son back? I am ashamed of being Cypriot.”

In total, 11 Bangladeshi nationals were living in the apartment, which had listed as dangerous. Police have made no announcements on the investigation over the landlord who rented out the flat for a reported €2,000.

Police said Rahman was 23 however his friends say he was 19. The force also said all individuals were living in Cyprus illegally.

The protest began outside Rahman’s flat and moved to the Limassol CID police station.

It is believed a number of Rahman’s flatmates are being held in custody there.

A 22-year-old man who was living with Rahman and also jumped out of the apartment was taken to hospital on Wednesday for severe fractures across his body.

Demonstrators say they have no word from authorities on his health status. “Is he even alive?” they asked.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cyprus ‘well below’ EU renewable energy target

Nikolaos Prakas

Fire destroys café in Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

Travel warnings issued by foreign ministry

Nikolaos Prakas

President ‘expects substantive EU support’

Nikolaos Prakas

Music nights in Limassol villages

Eleni Philippou

Blood-curdling tales of a Larnaca chef

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign