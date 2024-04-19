April 19, 2024

Silence over landlord who rented dangerous Limassol apartment

bangladesh man building
The 23-year-old from Bangladesh man fell to his death from this old building

Police on Friday continued their radio silence regarding the landlord who rented out a dangerous-listed apartment in Limassol, from which 23-year-old Anisur Rahman fell to his death.

Rahman died last Wednesday during a police raid in his apartment, in which 11 Bangladeshi nationals lived in.

All of the men have been detained and are likely to be deported, a source close to the matter said.

Rahman’s body will be repatriated back to Bangladesh soon, with the expenses covered by the Bangladeshi government.

Nonetheless, repeated requests to police for information over the landlord have remained unanswered.

The building is listed as dangerous and is fenced around the front with a warning sign to stop people from entering. Nonetheless, the apartment was rented out for a reported €2,000.

Last week, police told the Cyprus Mail the “landlord could not be found on the system” but it would be a “matter of time” before he was tracked down.

Now almost ten days since Rahman’s death, police have said no more than “we are carrying out an investigation.”

There have also been no updates shared over the employers that the Bangladeshi nationals worked for, despite their illegal status.

Amid allegations of abuse in police hands during the raid, the Ombudswoman is reportedly going to carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances behind Rahman’s death.

She has called his death “an act of desperation.”

