May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Over 7,000 applications for bank haircut solidarity fund

By Antigoni Pitta01
cyprus greece banking
Laiki Bank which was shuttered in 2013

A total of 7,500 people have submitted applications for participation in the national solidarity fund scheme for depositors and bondholders affected by the bank haircut in 2013, it was revealed on Thursday, a day after the deadline.

Speaking to Cybc radio, the finance ministry’s permanent secretary George Panteli said that the process of verifying the applications will begin, in collaboration with the Bank of Cyprus and the administrator of the former Laiki Bank.

He pointed out that the fund has €160 million and will be reinforced with €50 million annually from the state.

Asked to verify whether each beneficiary will receive €8,000 for every €100,000 they have lost, Panteli said it is premature to talk about numbers.

He noted, however, that for relatively small amounts, payment will be made in one go, while larger sums will be paid in instalments.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Fine after hundreds of untaxed cigarettes found

Nikolaos Prakas

Learning to live together

Eleni Philippou

The Cypriot woman hanged by Britain

Alix Norman

Cyprus consumer price index rises to 2.4 per cent in April

Souzana Psara

Man steals car at knifepoint in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol port “a natural gateway” for vehicle transport — traffic up by 75 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign