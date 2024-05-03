May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Michalis Pantelidis Sustainable Fashion Textiles Designer

By CM Guest Columnist00
minute

Where do you live?
I live with my family and my cat in Nicosia.

What did you have for breakfast?
Smoothie with chocolate protein, peanut butter, honey and banana.

Describe your perfect day
Waking up in a peaceful environment, taking a cold shower, spending some time writing a gratitude list, three min meditation, and three minutes Duolingo (Italian). Going for a walk in the old town of Nicosia for research, photography, and drawing, enjoying the sun, and eating koupa from Avo. Then going to the gym, exercise, and home to check the photos I took and start editing and experimenting with Photoshop. Then, eating dinner, spend some time with my yiayia, pappous, and my cat, and go out to meet my friends.

Best book ever read?
Velvet Rage – Overcoming the pain of growing up gay in a straight man’s world by Alan Downs. I identified myself on every page of the book, and it was very difficult to read, I think I cried on every page but in the end, it helped me understand, accept and love myself more.

Best childhood memory?
Being outside, under the sun and spending time with my grandmother and my cats.

What is always in your fridge?
Yoghurt!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
The last album of Mahmood Nei Letti Degli Altri.

What’s your spirit animal?
Cats. I love cats, I grew up surrounded by a lot of cats, and I love how independent they are. Everything happens only if they want and when they want it, they have strong boundaries. I feel and receive a lot of love from cats.

What are you most proud of?
I am going after my dreams and I don’t give up.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
In the movie A Star is Born, the moment Lady Gaga sings “I will never love again”. I just felt the sadness of losing someone you love and you feel your heart broken. Also, I love that song and I think the performance was very touching.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Lady Gaga!! Mother Monster <3

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
In 2007 at Amy’s Winehouse concert in Glastonbury!! I love her music and I would love to have had the chance to enjoy it live.

What is your greatest fear?
Being average.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
“My love, I am so proud of you, you are doing great, you are doing the best you can, give a bit more love to yourself and enjoy the journey of discovering who you are. Put some boundaries with the people around you, and do not let other’s people opinions about you define your self-esteem. The upcoming years might be difficult but honey you will go through it and everything will be all right at the end. I love you and remember that you are worthy of Love no matter what. “

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
When we are together him using his phone and not paying attention to what I say.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Go to the beach, lay down under the sun and stay there all day until sunset, and then invite my friends for dinner to celebrate our lives.

