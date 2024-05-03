May 3, 2024

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist
guest1

A taste of vegan

Raw Chocolate Gogi Berry Dessert

5-6 ripe bananas

1 drop of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds

4 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds

6 tablespoons of almond flour

1 cup (80gr) of presoaked dried gogi berries

3 tablespoons of cocoa powder

120gr of dark vegan chocolate, melted

3 tablespoons of agave

 

Mix all together and put in the freezer for 30 minutes or two hours in the fridge.

Decorate with almond flakes and mixed berries or seeds, coconut flakes or fruit.

Note, the quantities of ingredients can vary according to your taste or what you have available.

 

guest2Mung bean and vermicelli noodles

3 cups of mung beans, pre-soaked

1 white onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

100g vermicelli noodles

1 vegetable stock cube

1/2 cup of mushrooms, sliced (optional)

Handful of spinach

1 tomato, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

 

Boil mung beans for 30 minutes

Sauté garlic, onion and tomato for 4 minutes

Add drained mung beans and vegetable stock with two cups of water

Bring to boil and add vermicelli noodles, mushrooms and salt and pepper to taste

When it boils again add spinach and allow to wilt (two minutes)

Serve hot

 

guest3Avocado and seed pudding

2 ripe avocados

2-3 cups of almond milk

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

3 tablespoons of hemp seeds

1 teaspoon of green matcha powder

2 drops of vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of agave syrup

 

Put all ingredients to soak for about 15 minutes

Blend together and enjoy with sprinkles of coconut flakes

 

