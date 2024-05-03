May 3, 2024

Holguin in Cyprus on May 7

UN secretary-general's personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin

The UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to Cyprus María Ángela Holguín, will be on her third official visit to Cyprus between May 7 to 14, it emerged on Friday.

She will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, the UNSG spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a press briefing at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

Holguin will also meet “with broad range of additional interlocutors,” he added.

Prior to her trip to Cyprus, the UN envoy travelled to Brussels for meetings with European Union officials, as well as other capitals.

