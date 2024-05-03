May 3, 2024

RIF launches research support programmes worth €14.5 million

By Souzana Psara06
The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) this week announced the launch of two new programmes, titled Excellence and Post-Doc respectively, with a total budget of €14.5 million.

According to the announcement, the aim of these programmes is to foster scientific excellence by strengthening the production of new knowledge and giving young researchers the opportunity to lead research projects.

The beneficiaries of these programmes include research organisations, enterprises, and other private and public sector bodies.

The first call is part of the Excellence programme, which has a total budget of €12 million and covers the following scientific areas: life sciences (€5m), physical sciences and engineering (€5m), and social sciences and humanities (€2m).

The maximum funding per project is €200,000 for the life sciences, physical sciences and engineering themes, and €120,000 for social sciences and humanities.

Furthermore, to foster collaborations between publicly and privately funded organisations, the maximum funding per project is increased by 25 per cent in the case of collaboration between the two.

The primary objective of the programme is to promote scientific excellence by funding innovative research projects in cutting-edge areas that can contribute both to strengthening the country’s economic and sustainable development and to addressing current challenges.

Therefore, interested parties can find more information at the following link. Proposals can be submitted via the IRIS portal, and the deadline for submissions is July 5, 2024.

The second call falls under the Post-Doc programme, which has a budget of €2.5 million. This programme will fund projects in the scientific areas of life sciences (€1m), physical sciences and engineering (€1m), and social sciences and humanities (€500,000). The maximum funding per project is €150,000 for the first two scientific areas and €120,000 for the third thematic area.

Moreover, the aim of the programme is to support post-doctoral researchers in research organisations and enterprises, enabling them to carry out highly specialised projects and develop new scientific activities.

The call seeks to contribute to increasing the number of researchers working on innovative projects in key areas while ensuring their sustainable funding.

Thus, interested parties can find more information at the following link. Proposals can be submitted via the IRIS portal, and the deadline is July 5, 2024.

Additionally, within the next few days, the RIF will also launch the Vision ERC, ERC Visiting Research Fellowship, and Horizon Europe – 2nd Opportunity – ERC programmes with a total budget of €1.8 million.

The purpose is to boost the participation and success of young and experienced researchers in the flagship ERC programme, which funds cutting-edge research.

It is worth noting that organisations selected for funding will automatically be able to benefit from the free innovation support services and knowledge transfer tools offered by the RIF.

The projects are co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), under the cohesion policy programme Thalia 2021-2027.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

