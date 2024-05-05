May 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire brigade called out to 120 fires in one night

By Tom Cleaver00
Forest fire, fire department, fire vehicle, firemen, fire fighters
File photo

The fire brigade were called out to a whopping 120 fires across Cyprus on Easter Saturday night.

A large proportion of the 120 fires were linked to the Easter “lambradjia” bonfire tradition, while the fire brigade were also called out to attend a further 18 non-fire incidents.

They said many of their interventions helped avoid “serious damage” to property and infrastructure.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Tatar meets Gambian president (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Child hospitalised after car driven by other child crashes

Tom Cleaver

Extreme weather causes power cuts across island (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Arrests made island-wide of people carrying firecrackers

Tom Cleaver

House set ablaze in Easter violence

Tom Cleaver

Police car torched in ‘organised attack’ by 100 youths (Update 2)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign