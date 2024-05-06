May 6, 2024

Man dead after Easter Sunday motorbike crash

By Tom Cleaver023
A 30-year-old man from Limassol has died after being involved in a road traffic accident on the road between Kalo Chorio and Limassol on Easter Sunday evening.

The man, named as Eftychios Charitou, was riding a motorcycle towards Limassol when he collided head-on with a car.

The car was being driven by a 44-year-old woman and had a 31-year-old woman in its passenger seat.

In addition, the woman’s car was hit in the rear by another car driven by a 33-year-old man, who had a 31-year-old passenger on board.

Police say Charitou was wearing a crash helmet and full protective gear, and that he was taken to the Limassol general hospital by ambulance after the incident and pronounced dead.

The two women in the car with which he collided were also taken to hospital with minor injuries and subsequently discharged. The two men in the other car sustained no injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles underwent breathalyser tests. The 44-year-old woman was found to have consumed a small amount of alcohol but was well under the legal limit. The 33-year-old man’s result produced a reading of zero.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

