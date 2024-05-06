May 6, 2024

Two children arrested over Easter house attack

By Tom Cleaver01
handcuffs 07
File photo

Two children were arrested on Monday in connection with an arson attack on a house in the Larnaca village of Kiti on Saturday night.

The pair, aged 14 and 16 years old respectively, were among a crowd of 70 youths who attacked the house and police who had been called after a lambradjia fire had spread to adjacent cypress trees.

The youths, who had lit the fire, threw firecrackers at the police and at the house, with fires breaking out in various parts of the house and on its veranda, while rocks were also thrown at it, breaking some of its windows.

Police eventually managed to restore order in the situation, and the youths fled.

However, some of the youths reportedly returned to the scene later that evening, throwing more rocks at the house, this time breaking glass panes in the house’s front door.

The police then arrived at the scene for a second time, and the youths once again dispersed.

One eyewitness told the Cyprus Mail that the incident in all lasted for a total of six hours, and that a local playground and a local church were also damaged by the same group of youths during the night.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

