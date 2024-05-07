May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Retired CyBC employees await pension, union calls for action

By Andria Kades00
cybc2
File photo: CyBC offices

Six employees who retired from the state broadcaster (CyBC) last year have yet to receive their pension, Evrik union said on Tuesday. calling on Finance Minister Makis Keravnos to step in and rectify the situation.

The union called on Finance Minister Makis Keravnos to intervene and resolve the situation, expressing their frustration with the ongoing delay.

“In our efforts to receive out pensions, we feel that we have lost our dignity in the process,” the statement specified.

Evrik charged the state treasury was well aware of the ‘inadequacy’ surrounding pension payments.

“None of the services involved are in a position to provide a solution to the problem, nor is CyBC. There are weaknesses in how the legislation is applied. Our patience has run out. The unacceptable persistent weaknesses of RIK have left us financially exposed.”

Evrik urged Minister Keravnos to take action and spare the pensioners from ongoing humiliations. They warned that if a solution is not found, more CyBC staffers slated to retire will face similar issues.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Ministry acknowledges need to improve startup visa scheme

Souzana Psara

Buildings across Cyprus to glow red for World Thalassaemia Day

Iole Damaskinos

Police seek suspect in Limassol shooting incident

Nikolaos Prakas

New task force to combat environmental crime in Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos trio fined €21,500 for possession of untaxed tobacco

Nikolaos Prakas

Police report no firecracker injuries during easter

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign