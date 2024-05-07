May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, mountain showers

By Staff Reporter00
clear sky weather tourism palm trees 2
File photo

Tuesday will be mainly clear with increased clouds and a chance of isolated rains in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 27C in the interior, 25C on the coast, and 17C in the higher mountains. Winds will blow mainly south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning to strong on the south coast, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will remain mostly clear with increased low cloud at times. Temperatures will drop to15C in the interior and the coasts, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly to north-easterly light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually calm.

Wednesday will be mostly clear while dust spells are expected to return on Thursday and Friday will see a chance of light rains. Temperatures will gradually rise, to hover above average for the season.

staff reporter

