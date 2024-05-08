May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prisoner dies after hospital stay

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: Nicosia prisons

A 79-year-old prisoner died on Wednesday.

The man had been in hospital since April 24 with what the prisons department described as “chronic serious medical problems”.

The prisons department expressed its “sincere condolences” to the man’s family.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cannabis, paraphernalia, gun found in Paphos apartment

Nikolaos Prakas

Boy, suspected of vandalism, to give police statement

Staff Reporter

Larnaca port workers on indefinite strike

Tom Cleaver

Zakaki shooting suspect to appear in court

Nikolaos Prakas

Holguin has ‘constructive’ meeting with Christodoulides

Jonathan Shkurko

Disy condemns scuffle involving party member

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign