May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

British couple held for marijuana possession (Update)

By Jonathan Shkurko076
42kg cannabisweb
File photo

By Jonathan Shkurko and Nikolaos Prakas

A 70-year-old Briton and his 61-year-old wife were remanded in custody for six days on Thursday, in connection with a case of marijuana possession.

During a raid on their home in Xylophagou on Wednesday, drug squad officers of found glass jars containing marijuana weighing approximately 415 grammes.

Police also found a used tobacco pipe, a grinder, and a medical syringe with cannabis oil, and scales.

Both people were inside the house during the search and were arrested. During questioning they alleged that they were growing marijuana in jars.

Police told the Cyprus Mail said no plants were found in the house, but did not exclude the possibility that it was being grown somewhere else.

The pair claimed that the planters with cannabis were hidden away and were for their own use. However, there were allegations that the couple were also selling the cannabis products.

Both were taken to Famagusta district court in the morning, where a six-day remand order was issued.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

