Daily News Briefing

May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Tom Cleaver010
In today’s episode, Cyprus joined in the celebrations for Europe Day.

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides said he “cannot understand” why Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar declined the chance of a tripartite meeting with himself and United Nations Envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

Elsewhere, the latest aid ship to depart Cyprus for Gaza left the Larnaca port.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

