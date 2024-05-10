May 10, 2024

Parents federation condemns school vandalism

The federation of Larnaca parents associations expressed “sadness and indignation” over the Holy Saturday vandalism of Livadia’s primary school on Friday.

The government must act now to prevent a repeat of this vandalism, the statement said.

“The need for the implementation of appropriate measures by the state is now imperative [to stop] the entry of people with delinquent behaviour into public schools with the sole purpose of causing damage.”

School vandalism badly affects children as well as their parents or guardians, the statement continued, saying that the destruction of class projects as well as school property gives children strong feelings of “insecurity” and “deep sadness”.

The federation of parents’ associations and the Larnaca school board met over the case and agreed to send a letter to the education ministry with their conclusions, the statement said.

