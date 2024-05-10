May 10, 2024

South Africa asks World Court to order Israel’s withdrawal from Rafah

file photo: world court rules on gaza emergency measures in israel genocide case, in the hague
File photo: Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war in Gaza, the U.N.’s top court said on Friday.

In the ongoing case brought by South Africa, which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians, the World Court in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

In filings published Friday, South Africa is seeking additional emergency measures in light of the ongoing military action in Rafah, which it calls the “last refuge” for Palestinians in Gaza,

South Africa asked the court to order that “the state of Israel shall immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive in the Rafah governorate” as well as order Israel to allow unimpeded access to United Nations officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid and journalists and investigators to Gaza.

