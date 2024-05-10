May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman loses close to €20,000 in online scam

By Staff Reporter00
online scam
File photo

By Robert Morgan

Police on Friday are investigating an online fraud case, after a woman said she was scammed out of thousands of euros.

The unknown persons told the woman, 56, to open a digital wallet at a cryptocurrency exchange and then buy and sell various products, paid for with cryptocurrencies, at seemingly legitimate ecommerce websites.

The woman was falsely promised to be paid for these transactions with commission fees, resulting in her losing €19,000.

The suspects reached the woman through an ongoing series of online conversations between the months of November 2023 and January 2024.

Following this incident, police cautioned the public to be especially careful about scammers.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Contract soldiers receive pay rise

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus has highest rate of hospital infections in EU

Tom Cleaver

National guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou was strangled, judge rules (Update 4)

Andria Kades

Coffee prices fall in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Thanasis Nicolaou ‘feared for his life’ in army camp, court hears 

Andria Kades

Two new electric vehicle charging points opened in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign