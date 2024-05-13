May 13, 2024

A street food fiesta by the sea

By Eleni Philippou00
That’s right, a three-day event serving dishes from around the world, refreshing drinks and offering live entertainment is coming up. The next edition of the Seaside Street Food Festival is set to take place in Limassol this month, from May 24 to 26 at the Municipal Gardens, inviting foodies, families and visitors to a tasty experience.

Across the three days, street food vendors will be serving delicious bites from every corner of the world. The menu so far includes burgers, souvlakia, sushi, hot dogs, pasta dishes, desserts, Mexican food, pizzas, vegetarian meals, ice creams and more. The bar stands will serve ice-cold beers, bubble tea, wine, signature cocktails, beers and juices.

And that’s not all. The festival will also have a line-up of DJs performing each night as well as three live acts. On Friday night, the popular Cypriot band Fuse will be performing, whilst on Saturday evening it will be Minus One and on Sunday Papiyion band.

Previous editions of the festival gathered hundreds of visitors eager to taste dishes from around the world. This year, the event arrives just before the summer season officially begins, offering tasty spring fun for the whole family.

 

Seaside Street Food Festival

3-day summer food festival. May 24-26. Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. Friday: 5pm-12am. Saturday and Sunday: 11am-12am. €5. Tel: 99-642516. [email protected]

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

