May 13, 2024

Christodoulides and Holguin to hold second meeting

By Iole Damaskinos00

President, Nikos Christodoulides is to hold a meeting on Monday with UN secretary general personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

The meeting will take place at 10.30 am at the Presidential Palace.

Holguin is to also have a meeting on Monday with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, at 12 noon.

This will be Christodoulides’ second meeting with Holguin this month. The president met with Holguin last Wednesday, after which government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated that “the Republic of Cyprus together with the EU [had] sent a clear, positive message to Turkey regarding the interlinking of EU-Turkey relations with progress on the Cyprus issue.”

After meeting with Tatar on Wednesday, Holguin stated that the two leaders were responsible for listening to the demands of civil society.

“Tatar reiterated his positions [for a two-state solution]. From my side, I informed him of my talks to international officials, specifying that they all support a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem,” Holguin said.

“It is now up to both leaders to find a common ground for negotiations to restart. Once again, everyone I met on the island wants to move forward,” she noted.

The special envoy will depart the island on Tuesday.

