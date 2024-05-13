May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides spoke to Greek PM Mitsotakis ahead of key meetings

By Andria Kades00
ΠτΔ – Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδας – Κ
Kiriacos Mitsotakis with Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace

President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Premier Kyriacos Mitsotakis had a call on Sunday afternoon, ahead of Monday’s key meetings.

Christodoulides was slated to meet UNSG envoy Maria Angela Holguin at the presidential palace at 10:30am, while Mitsotakis was set to meet with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the aim of the call was to coordinate, ahead of the meetings.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

