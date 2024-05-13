May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RugbySport

Cyprus 7s squad heading to London

By Press Release00
manor 7s blog post

We’re excited to announce that the Cyprus 7s squad is heading to London for the second leg of the LIT7s Series Event of 2024!

32 teams will be bringing the heat to Eton Manor RFC on Saturday 18 May and we’re really looking forward to the buzzing atmosphere that always comes with 7s tournaments.

Read our latest blog post for full event information including how to get your FREE spectator tickets, timings for the day and more.

If you’re in or around London on Saturday, we hope to see you there.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus aiming to ride the wave of sports tourism

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Djokovic’s Rome exit opens door for Sinner to grab top ranking

Reuters News Service

Akrotiri still in contention after narrow victory

Staff Reporter

Arsenal beat Man United to keep title race alive

Reuters News Service

Apoel win Cyprus football championship

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign