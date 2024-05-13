May 13, 2024

Paralimni car crash turns fatal

By Staff Reporter00
ambulance 02
File photo

A man who had been critically injured in a collision in Famagusta last week has died in hospital, police announced.

The deceased man was named as Nicholas Charles Fox, 52 years old, from Britain, who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 7pm.

The accident happened on Friday last week on Vrysoudia Street, in Paralimni around 5pm, when under circumstances that are being investigated, the 52-year-old lost control his car and crashed into a tree.

The 52-year-old was transferred to the Famagusta general hospital, where he was found to have sustained a skull fracture and other injuries to various parts of his body. Due to his serious condition he was intubated and transferred to the Nicosia general hospital ICU, where he died on Sunday.

Famagusta traffic police are continuing the investigation.

