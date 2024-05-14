May 14, 2024

In today’s episode, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during talks in Ankara on Monday that there were “no unsolvable problems” between their countries. 

 Elsewhere, UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Monday said she wouldbe preparing a report after her visit and meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the coming days. 

 Also, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation on Monday announced a donation of €750,000 to Unicef for humanitarian support of children in Gaza. 

 All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by The Cyprus Mail.

