REALTYon EXPO: biggest-ever real-estate event in Cyprus fast approaching

REALTYon EXPO, the number one real estate event in the Mediterranean, is returning to Cyprus once again, with the 2024 expo expected to be even bigger and better than last year’s hugely successful exhibition.

Excitement is building across the island as Limassol gears up to play host to the largest gathering of property developers, construction companies, investors, home buyers, and industry thought leaders all under one roof.

Scheduled to take place at the prestigious City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort between 3-4 July, the foremost real estate event in the region is already promising to be an overwhelming success, with 70+ developers and agencies already on board and 30% more exhibitors than in 2023.

This year’s gathering will serve as the premier destination for key players within Cyprus’ property ecosystem. The exhibitor booths have now sold out, and due to the current high demand, it is recommended that anyone interested in attending secures their spot early by registering for a free pass today.

What to expect at REALTYon EXPO 2024

Welcoming a global audience of home buyers and investors from Cyprus and abroad, in addition to hundreds of the latest residential and commercial real estate projects, REALTYon also features 12+ hours of panel discussion across two action-packed days.

The first lineup of prominent speakers from across the real-estate sector is already confirmed including insights from: Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus; Stavros Caramondanis, CEO of Ayia Napa Marina; George Chrysochos, Executive Director of Cyfield Group; Demos Panayiotou, CEO at Limassol Greens, Anastasia Yianni, CEO of Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty; Monica Ioannidou Polemitis, Founder & CEO of Hybrid ConsulTech, and many more.

All aspects of the local property market will be covered in the Speaker Forum this year, including: ‘From Bricks to Bytes: PropTech is Making Real Estate Accessible’, ‘Breaking Down Barriers: The Rise of Tokenization in Real Estate’, ‘Real Estate Surviving the Geopolitical & the Economic Turmoil’, ‘How to Move to Cyprus and Invest in Real Estate’, ‘Building a Greener Future: The Role of ESG in Real Estate’, alongside many other pertinent topics.

A number of stellar names at the forefront of the Cyprus real-estate scene are set to showcase their business propositions, with 300+ projects on display from the likes of Imperio Properties, CDA Group, Vassos Markides, Limassol Greens, Crona Group, Pafilia, DOM Real Estate, Marfields, bbf and many others confirmed as exhibitors.

The event serves as an ideal platform for discovering exciting new business opportunities, while also strengthening bonds with important industry stakeholders. It is the place for investors, innovators and industry frontrunners to share ideas and form solid, long-lasting relationships that make a real impact on the future of the property sector in Cyprus.

How you can attend REALTYon EXPO 2024

You can participate at REALTYon in a number of ways. Should you wish to share your expertise and guidance, there are plentiful opportunities to take part in engaging panel debates or take centre stage as a speaker. To find out more about Speaker and Partnership opportunities, get in touch by emailing [email protected].

With the event fast approaching, don’t forget to register online to guarantee your spot and avoid the lines on-site! This long-awaited expo is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

