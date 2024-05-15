May 15, 2024

In today’s episode, the government was in contact with Lebanese authorities on Tuesday over statements made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who called on Lebanon to “open the sea” so that Syrian migrants can make their way to Cyprus.

Elsewhere, the European Commission will reinforce Cyprus’ firefighting fleet with two aircraft this summer, amid increased risks of forest fires, it announced on Tuesday.

In other news, a horrific incident of cat killings and possible torture has been reported in Paphos in the Tombs of the Kings area.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

