Price predictions: How high can Rollblock (RBLK), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) go this bull run?

As a bull run is starting, traders in the cryptocurrency market are keeping an eye on price predictions. In this environment, altcoins such as Rollblock (RBLK), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) stand out. While SOL and ADA are among the top altcoins, analysts hint that RBLK, which is in Stage 1 of its presale, may become the next 100x altcoin in 2024. Let’s see why.

Rollblock (RBLK): To disrupt the $540B online gambling market

Rollblock (RBLK) is an emerging altcoin in its presale run that could revolutionize an entire market. Essentially, it entered the online gambling market, which was valued at $540B in 2023, with a bang. Rollblcok stands out among its peers as an online crypto casino that utilizes blockchain and crypto technology to the fullest. 

For instance, Rollblock does not require anyone to undergo KYC checks found in other casinos like Stake. Many users find them intrusive and limiting to their freedom. As a result, Rollblock allows you to create an account using an email only. In other words, users remain completely anonymous while enjoying better liquidity than other casinos. 

But, what gives Rollblock an upper hand is its revenue-sharing model. To clarify, Rollblock dedicates up to 30% of its weekly earnings to buying RBLK tokens off the open market. Next, they burn half of it and give the rest out as staking rewards. With this development, long-term RBLK holders gain tremendous passive income as the altcoin’s scarcity/value increases. 

RBLK is now in Stage 1 of its presale, costing only $0.01. However, as the presale advances, more price jumps will happen. Market analysts foresee a potential 100x surge once a Tier-1 CEX lists this altcoin in Q3 of 2024. With 22M RBLK tokens already sold and $200K raised, the future of Rollblock looks very bright – making it one of the best altcoins this bull run.

Javon marks with a bullish Solana price prediction

Recently, Solana (SOL) has been riding a bullish wave. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Solana price increased by over 550% in the past year alone. Crypto analyst Javon Marks remains bullish for this altcoin. According to his X post, Marks predicts SOL could reach as high as $453 this bull run. 

The technical analysis for the Solana coin also shows bullish signs. For example, Solana is trading above its 21 and 50-day EMAs while having 12 indicators in the green. Because of this, market analysts predict that Solana could reach a value of $178 before Q2 of 2024 ends. This makes SOL a member of the altcoins to watch

Altcoin Daily: The Cardano price may hit $9

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) is also skyrocketing on the price charts. According to CoinMarketCap data, its value surged over 15% in the past 12 months. The analyst Altcoin Daily also made a bullish Cardano price prediction. In his new tweet, he states that this altcoin will hit the $9 mark soon. 

Additionally, four technical indicators are in the buy zone for the Cardano coin. For these reasons, other prominent experts in the crypto field remain bullish. They foresee a jump to $0.63 within Q2 of 2024. 

Can Rollblock leave Solana and Cardano in the dust?

Given its low market cap of $10M, Rollblock could potentially surpass larger rivals such as Solana and Cardano in terms of growth. RBLK needs way less new funds for its price to skyrocket, making it one of the best altcoins to buy

