May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentSport

Serena Williams to host ESPYs in July

By Reuters News Service01
the met gala red carpet arrivals in new york city
Serena Williams poses at the Met Gala in New York earlier this month

Tennis great Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs in July, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will take the stage July 11 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” Williams, 42, said in an ESPN news release.

“It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July.”

The ESPYs, which are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions, commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Technopolis 20 presents music performances

Eleni Philippou

Nicosia events to celebrate International Museum Day

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Ayios Epiktitos tavern, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Guardiola feels Man City are ‘serving for Wimbledon’

Reuters News Service

Villa’s Champions League qualification ‘a special day’

Reuters News Service

Struggling Man Utd push for European spot against Newcastle

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign