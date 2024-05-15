May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two detained in Famagusta for firearm possession

Famagusta district court

The Famagusta district court issued detention orders for two individuals for an investigated case of possession and transport of a weapon to incite terror.

The two persons, a 23-year-old and a minor, were detained by the court on Tuesday for possession and transport of a firearm.

The police stated that the two suspects were detained for seven days while another minor arrested for the same case on Monday, was detained for eight days.

Famagusta CID continues the investigation.

