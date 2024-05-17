May 17, 2024

Why Rollblock (RBLK), XRP (XRP), and Binance Coin (BNB) are the best bets for 2024

The heightened volatility of the crypto market, especially at a time like this is not an uncommon occurrence. As such, the most skilled traders and investors perform their due diligence to search for the best crypto to buy in the altcoin market. How these coins are determined depends on their personal achievements and developments, market sentiment and economic conditions among others. This year, experts have predicted on several tokens to strongly ride the wave of the next bull run and it seems like Rollblock (RBLK), XRP coin, Binance coin are the best bets.

Rollblock (RBLK) aims to scale up the list of top Altcoins

Rollblock (RBLK) has only recently launched in the market and it has already jumped into its second presale stage. This is largely due to its impressive performance, and  more importantly, its intriguing features that taps deep into the online gambling market. Its current presale has already seen its price increased by 20% to $0.012 from an initial offering of $0.01, sparking significant interest in the altcoin market. The price is expected to climb a further 500% in the presale alone.

Beyond its presale excellence, this new platform is actually going to captivate the gaming market with its community-driven GambleFi protocol that prioritizes focus on security and user accessibility. Unlike its other traditional gaming platforms, Rollblock does not need you to do any KYC checks or download anything extra. All you need to do is a simple email registration for you to get started with what you need to.

The most alluring part of Rollblick that has given it its shine so far in the DeFi market is its unique revenue-sharing model, which allocates up to 30% of its weekly earnings to buying RBLK tokens from the market. Half of these tokens are burned, while the other half is used for staking rewards. This in turn offers RBLK holders some of the highest staking APYs in the crypto market. Analysts believe this could also amount to millions of dollars worth of RBLK tokens being burned weekly, making the token highly deflationary. 

With a current price of just $0.012, industry analysts anticipate significant growth for Rollblock token. Due to its integration into the growing online gambling market projected to reach $744 billion by 2028, Rollblock will definitely be a reckoning force. There is also high anticipation for RBLK’s potential 100x surge to $1 after its debut on Tier-1 exchanges in Q3 of 2024.

Ripple Token sees significant development position it for top Altcoin investment 

Not long ago, RippleX recently launched a new feature to make XRP transactions easier and encourage more people to use it. This new feature uses a specification called XLS-68d to simplify the process and lower costs for users. This Ripple update is bound to attract positive sentiment to Ripple coin and eventually increase its price.

This update also comes at an important time for Ripple, as it has been facing legal challenges that have affected its value. But RippleX’s new feature could help improve this situation by making Ripple coin (XRP) more popular and valuable among other top altcoins

Binance Coin (BNB) may begin spiking again as spot copy trading launches

Binance (BNB) recently launched a new spot copy trading feature that allows users to mimic expert trading strategies effortlessly, contrasting with the complexities of futures trading. This new Binance feature allows users to follow up to 10 lead traders, diversify their portfolios, and track their performance easily.

For both new and experienced traders, this Binance development provides a simple way to use successful strategies while also promoting transparency and trust within the trading community of Binance coin. Lead traders can also benefit by earning from shared profits and trading fees. This creates a cooperative and well-informed trading environment on Binance network.

Will Rollblock (RBLK) achieve similar launch success as Binance and Ripple Tokens?

The Rollblock (RBLK) Casino is fully licensed and operational with hundreds of players signed up to the platform, playing a vast array of casino games daily. Rollblock are also set to introduce sports betting too, which could see the GambleFi protocol generating huge revenue before the presale even ends. Currently RBLK is valued at just a $12M market cap but analysts don’t see this being the case for much longer. With the revenue share and deflationary nature of token many feel this could be the next 100x crypto and even trump the successful launches of Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP).

